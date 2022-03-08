Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,276.11

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,276.11 and last traded at $1,282.09, with a volume of 3100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,323.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. OTR Global lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,969.19.

The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,518.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1,704.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,426.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,558,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,267,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

