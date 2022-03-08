HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $399.33

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $399.33 and last traded at $405.85, with a volume of 12762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $412.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.91.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $507.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $657.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of -251.03 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $525,455.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total transaction of $7,452,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $15,955,515. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

