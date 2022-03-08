Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.18

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.18 and last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 6904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWKS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Turing from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Turing from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.58.

Get Turing alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Turing Holding Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turing during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Turing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Turing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Turing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,701,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Turing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,057,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.