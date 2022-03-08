Fruth Investment Management Buys Shares of 14,300 Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.65. 279,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,152,476. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.