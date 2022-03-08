Fruth Investment Management Reduces Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Fruth Investment Management cut its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSA traded down $3.00 on Tuesday, reaching $131.54. 3,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,475. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.26 and a beta of 0.95. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $129.46 and a fifty-two week high of $172.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.40.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 374.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSA. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

