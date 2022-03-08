Kadena (KDA) Price Down 14.8% This Week

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Kadena has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $25.65 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.18 or 0.00015729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.32 or 0.06658840 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,053.09 or 0.99432864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00043467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046535 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,287,601 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.