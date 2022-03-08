Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.5% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.45. The company had a trading volume of 312,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,735. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.64. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $157.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

