Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.13 on Tuesday, hitting $532.65. 100,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,830. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $518.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $310.92 and a twelve month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

