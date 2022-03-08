Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) will post $283.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.90 million to $285.60 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $243.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $532.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $401.47. 8,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,888. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $414.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.25. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $344.88 and a 12 month high of $543.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

