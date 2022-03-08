Analysts Set MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) PT at $205.00

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTUAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($240.22) to €232.00 ($252.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($191.30) to €178.00 ($193.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of MTUAY stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,548. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.10. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $91.69 and a 1-year high of $132.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

