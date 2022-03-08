Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $72.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

RVLV traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.52. 27,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.35. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.30. Revolve Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $47,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after buying an additional 959,875 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,968,000 after purchasing an additional 811,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 306.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,809 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,667,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

