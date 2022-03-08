Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $72.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

RVLV traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.52. 27,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.35. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.30. Revolve Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $47,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after buying an additional 959,875 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,968,000 after purchasing an additional 811,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 306.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,809 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,667,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.