Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $101.68 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,024 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises approximately 2.1% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Aptiv worth $101,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $5.25 on Tuesday, reaching $102.88. The stock had a trading volume of 150,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.09. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $97.29 and a 12 month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

