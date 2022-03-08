Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Grows Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 3.3% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.22% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $159,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after buying an additional 216,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,471. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $5.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.27. The stock had a trading volume of 23,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,771. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.53.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

