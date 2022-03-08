Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Short Interest Down 17.9% in February

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,900 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 381,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 117.7% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

HZON stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,904. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.82. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $11.53.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

