Centerpoint Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 635 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $666,080,000 after acquiring an additional 836,350 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 52.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $363,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,233 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER traded up $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.50. 2,575,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,214,280. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.