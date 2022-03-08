Centerpoint Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 635 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $666,080,000 after acquiring an additional 836,350 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 52.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $363,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,233 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
UBER traded up $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.50. 2,575,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,214,280. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88.
About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
