Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Sysco by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $613,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,082 shares of company stock worth $9,410,611. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Sysco stock remained flat at $$77.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,486. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average is $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

