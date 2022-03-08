Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 109,044 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 5.5% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.11% of Danaher worth $266,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

DHR stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.71. The company had a trading volume of 86,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,060. The company has a market capitalization of $187.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

