GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $32.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDRX. Bank of America decreased their price target on GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $3,565,885.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,379 shares of company stock worth $25,119,422. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 65.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter worth about $1,171,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 31.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 175,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 41,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,397,000 after purchasing an additional 504,944 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDRX stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,972. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.57.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoodRx (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.