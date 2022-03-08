MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $303,000 Stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTY traded up $5.37 on Tuesday, hitting $69.37. 39,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,384. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.31. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $136.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.