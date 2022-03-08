First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $917,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $488,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Shares of NSC traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.63. The company had a trading volume of 35,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,178. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

