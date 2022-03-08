Tellor (TRB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.46 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $43.30 million and approximately $12.46 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tellor has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $18.73 or 0.00047686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00034298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00104779 BTC.

Tellor Profile

TRB is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,385,411 coins and its circulating supply is 2,311,950 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

