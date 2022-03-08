BitBall (BTB) Market Cap Hits $2.00 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $82,797.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,260.82 or 0.99961742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00073376 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00021716 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001990 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

