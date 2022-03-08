First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLR. UBS Group cut their target price on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.71.

FSLR stock traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.05. 152,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.63. First Solar has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,073 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,118 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,132 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,993 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,551,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

