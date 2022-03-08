DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Price Down 5.1%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 31,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,622,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Several research analysts have commented on DOYU shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America started coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

