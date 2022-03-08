Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $10.16. 10,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 865,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

In other news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Zeta Global by 8.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,995,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after buying an additional 492,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $13,674,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,725,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $3,920,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 680.4% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 381,338 shares in the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.