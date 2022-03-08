Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Short Interest Update

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the January 31st total of 441,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,471.0 days.
Shares of MLRYY stock remained flat at $$0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. Mail.ru Group has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $26.95.
Mail.ru Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
