Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Short Interest Update

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,800 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 428,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,383,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of LQMT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,772. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. Liquidmetal Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products made from amorphous alloys. Its products are used for medical, military, consumer and industrial, and sporting goods products applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

