Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Short Interest Update

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,800 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 428,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,383,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of LQMT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,772. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. Liquidmetal Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
