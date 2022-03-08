Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Trading Up 10.4%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) was up 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.41. Approximately 5,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 378,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner bought 5,500 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 747.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through the Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses on a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.