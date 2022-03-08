Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) rose 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 5,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,422,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

The company has a market cap of $693.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.00.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 161.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

