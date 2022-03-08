Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on the stock.

Jubilee Metals Group stock remained flat at $GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Monday. 3,677,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,673. The stock has a market capitalization of £388.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Jubilee Metals Group has a 52-week low of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.16.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

