Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on the stock.
Jubilee Metals Group stock remained flat at $GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Monday. 3,677,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,673. The stock has a market capitalization of £388.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Jubilee Metals Group has a 52-week low of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.16.
Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.