MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $2.77 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.3% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 17,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 265,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,165,820. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $368.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $87.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,529,800 shares of company stock valued at $122,121,988 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

