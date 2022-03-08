MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 86,796 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $25.23. 326,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,668,401. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

