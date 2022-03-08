MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 699,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,372,000 after acquiring an additional 122,804 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

