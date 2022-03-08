2,227 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,815,000 after acquiring an additional 367,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41,931 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,794,000 after acquiring an additional 78,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,054 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $106.48. 99,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,309. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.94. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $88.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

