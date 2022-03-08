Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $350 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.10 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERT. Barclays lowered their price target on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

CERT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.06. 17,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,944. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.10. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $2,188,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,402,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 438,389 shares of company stock valued at $11,757,611 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Certara by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 127.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Certara by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the third quarter valued at $280,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

