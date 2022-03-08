Analysts Set The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) PT at $14.72

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.72.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Honest stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 41,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,276. Honest has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after buying an additional 2,897,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $38,811,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Honest by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $24,598,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Honest during the 4th quarter worth $10,625,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

