PEPS Coin Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $52,874.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00097737 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

