CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives $16.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

CNX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $18.16. 260,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,634. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CNX Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 2.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CNX Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

