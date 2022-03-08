Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 599,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Crane by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after purchasing an additional 596,451 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,552,000 after purchasing an additional 273,292 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 2,532.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 250,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 241,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Crane by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,789,000 after purchasing an additional 235,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of Crane stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,903. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.09. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crane will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Crane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.