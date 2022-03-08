Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Visa by 113.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 85.6% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $190.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.04 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $365.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.32.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

