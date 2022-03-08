ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.36.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.21. The company had a trading volume of 404,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,590. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $103.77. The company has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,489 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,352 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,331 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,232 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

