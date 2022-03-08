ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.380-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.91 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.160 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FORG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE FORG traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,545. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $2,439,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

