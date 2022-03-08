Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UDMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.05. 7,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,674. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85. Udemy has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $137.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,673,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

