SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.290-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $513 million-$521 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.68 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.100 EPS.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.83. 6,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,357. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.70 and a beta of 1.81.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.36.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $160,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,226 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after acquiring an additional 41,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 742.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 129,065 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

