Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.73 billion. AON reported sales of $3.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $12.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

AON traded down $4.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.89. 17,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,204. AON has a fifty-two week low of $221.82 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.87. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,856 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 41.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,515 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $125,637,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 1,532.4% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 325,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,712,000 after purchasing an additional 305,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AON by 50.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,325,000 after purchasing an additional 293,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AON by 15.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,800,000 after acquiring an additional 290,876 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

