Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FENC. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ FENC traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.53. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,951,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

