Baxter Bros Inc. Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.55. The stock had a trading volume of 49,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,353. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.00 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

