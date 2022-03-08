Baxter Bros Inc. Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,679 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 2.4% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $47,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,326,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

