iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 69,943 shares.The stock last traded at $42.14 and had previously closed at $41.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.64.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $3.361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDY. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period.

About iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

