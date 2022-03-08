iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 69,943 shares.The stock last traded at $42.14 and had previously closed at $41.52.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.64.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $3.361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.
About iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
