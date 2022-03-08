Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 112,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,155,580 shares.The stock last traded at $27.74 and had previously closed at $28.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RELX. StockNews.com upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.03) to GBX 2,730 ($35.77) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,788.00.

Get Relx alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Relx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,432,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,187,000 after buying an additional 231,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Relx by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after buying an additional 63,461 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Relx by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,132,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,144,000 after purchasing an additional 126,276 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Relx by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,373,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 227,606 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Relx by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,707,000 after purchasing an additional 59,785 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relx (NYSE:RELX)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.